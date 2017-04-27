Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

By now you know Danny and Amy went to Spain on vacation last week, and Sarah and Matt went to Mexico…and did she take her Beaver? She did not! So she hung out with the rest of the Morning Show Crew, who did more of a stay-cation…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Rock and Roll hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick share the stage with Foreigner Saturday September 9th at the White River Amphitheater…

But wait! That’s not all!

You’ll also get a Family 4-pack of tickets to the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, where they wisely do not keep any of my Beaver friends locked up.

We know none of you speak a lick of Spanish. Have fun on vacation, ********!

Tori, Dereck, Paul, and Jim the Flagger took me out to the PCL ball game!

I met a fellow wild critter, Rhubarb the Reindeer. He was born in Mt. Rainier Natl. Park, but has since adapted to a diet of hot dogs. Gross.

Hands down the three wildest creatures in the Pacific Northwest.

This place is named for this guy, the Tacoma lumber baron who invented the 2x4.

Best of all, Jim asked me out to lunch! More on that to come! (Photos by Sam Drake/Scotty Images)

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!