Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

April 27, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Beaver Shots, Ben Cheney, Castor Canadensis, Cheap Trick, foreigner, North American Beaver, Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, rhubarb the reindeer, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, The White River Amphitheater, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?

By now you know Danny and Amy went to Spain on vacation last week, and Sarah and Matt went to Mexico…and did she take her Beaver? She did not! So she hung out with the rest of the Morning Show Crew, who did more of a stay-cation…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Rock and Roll hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick share the stage with Foreigner Saturday September 9th at the White River Amphitheater…

But wait! That’s not all!

You’ll also get a Family 4-pack of tickets to the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, where they wisely do not keep any of my Beaver friends locked up.

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

More from The Danny Bonaduce Show - 5:45-9am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
WATCH NOW
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live