Party with Spike & the Impalers on Cinco de Mayo!

April 27, 2017 2:38 PM By Nate Connors & Spike O'Neill
Filed Under: Cinco De Mayo, Party, Windermere Cup

Are you ready for Seattle’s largest Cinco de Mayo Party?

Spike & the Impalers want to get your weekend off to a rocking start at the Windermere CUT Cinco de Mayo Party on May 5th from 6-10 PM!

Celebrate the opening of boating season in Seattle and the Windermere Cup as you enjoy beer and margaritas in the beer garden and devour tacos from your favorite local food trucks!

Get your tickets while they last by clicking here!

Must be 21+ to attend.

Located right behind the Experimental Education Unit building and UW Medical Center

party location Party with Spike & the Impalers on Cinco de Mayo!

Directions from Montlake Blvd: 

Turn onto NE Pacific St.

Turn left on 15th Ave NE toward NE Boat St

Continue onto NE Boat St/Columbia Rd

Turn right onto Ferry Pl NE

 

