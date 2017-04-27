Artist of the Day Cash Contest!

April 27, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Artist Of The Day, Cash

Looking to fill up your rainy day fund? Well, listen to 102.5 KZOK because we have your opportunity to win cold hard cash with Artist of the Day!

Listen every weekday morning to the Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, starting on Monday. At 7:20 am, they will give you the Artist to listen for. When you hear that specific artist played, you have 15 minutes to text the word “MONEY” to 24300 to enter! You could win $102.5 just like that but wait, it gets better…

When you win on Thursdays, you will get $1,250!

For complete rules and how to enter, click here.

For an alternate way to enter the contest, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
WATCH NOW
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live