Sarah’s Beer of the Week 04.27.17

April 27, 2017 5:45 AM
I made a quick trip to San Diego and knew I had to visit a few breweries.  San Diego has a great beer scene.  Stone Brewing is one of the oldest breweries on the craft beer scene.  They are probably known best for Arrogant Bastard Ale.  They have a location right next to where the San Diego Padres play baseball.  It’s a pretty small tasting room, but full of tons of good beer.  I got to try several IPA’s, and Matt had an imperial stout.  Great beers all around.  If you are ever in San Diego, this is a must visit.  Even if you can’t visit, you’re in luck, you can find Stone in most grocery stores/Total Wine etc!

