Sarah’s Beer of the Week 04.27.17

I made a quick trip to San Diego and knew I had to visit a few breweries. San Diego has a great beer scene. Stone Brewing is one of the oldest breweries on the craft beer scene. They are probably known best for Arrogant Bastard Ale. They have a location right next to where the San Diego Padres play baseball. It’s a pretty small tasting room, but full of tons of good beer. I got to try several IPA’s, and Matt had an imperial stout. Great beers all around. If you are ever in San Diego, this is a must visit. Even if you can’t visit, you’re in luck, you can find Stone in most grocery stores/Total Wine etc!