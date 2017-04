The award-winning comedy duo, Cheech & Chong are coming back to the Pacific Northwest and are rolling in on a cloud of smoke!

Why buy tickets to see them when you could win them with a KZOK world famous FREE CONCERT FRIDAY!

That’s right!

Listen all day on Friday for your opportunity to see them live at the Emerald Queen Casino I-5 showroom in Tacoma on July 22nd at 8:30. When you hear the Woodstock guy, be caller 10 at 1-800-252-1025 and you win!