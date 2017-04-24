PM Drive Giveaways: Cinco de Mayo & Guitars!

We are doubling up in giveaways this week with Nate & Spike!

First, we want to send you to the Tacoma Guitar Festival happening on April 29th and 30th at the Tacoma Dome! There you can check all the latest guitar technology from industry experts! Also, when you win the tickets, you will also be qualified to win a Fender Stratocaster Guitar!

Also, we want to send you to Seattle’s largest Cinco de Mayo Party! Help Windemere kick off the official start of boating season with the Windemere CUT Cinco de Mayo Party with food trucks and a large beer garden! Spike and the Impalers will be on-site as well to get the party rockin’!

To win, all you need to do is listen to Nate & Spike!