Watch Chris Cornell Deliver ‘The Promise’ on Fallon

By Robyn Collins

Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell performed his new single “The Promise,” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Related: Chris Cornell Releases Track for Armenian Genocide-Themed Film ‘The Promise’

He was joined by longtime bandmate, Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron for the orchestral performance.

The song was recorded for an upcoming film about the Armenian genocide. The movie, by the same name, stars Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale, and opens in theaters Friday, April 21.

Proceeds from sales will be donated to International Rescue Committee and humanitarian aid.