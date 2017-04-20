UPDATES: Two Police Officers Shot In Downtown Seattle

UPDATE 3:56 PM (PT): All suspects are in custody, according to Seattle Police. A third suspect initially believed to be a part of the incident has been cleared of any involvement.

The female officer who was shot remains in satisfactory condition. The male officer has been upgraded from critical to serious.

SEATTLE (CBS) – Two Seattle police officers have been shot near a 7-Eleven in downtown Seattle.

The shooting occurred after police responded to a robbery at the store, located near Western Avenue and Madison Street. Two officers, one male and one female, were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The Seattle Police Department reports one of the officers was shot in the face. According to the Seattle Times, that officer is in critical condition. The second officer, a female, is in satisfactory condition.

