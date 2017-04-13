Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

With so much of iconic Old Seattle being torn down, Sarah’s Beaver thought it might be nice this week…for a change…to look at some of the lemonade being made of all these lemons….one of our most tourist-visited bits…that’s been under construction for years…is mostly done now!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see The Scorpions with Megadeth at the Tacoma Dome Saturday Zeptember 30th!

Kinda looks like I'm off in my natural habitat...(Photos by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

...in a metal box? Hmmm.

This guy is down here...I think Danny was in a movie with him once.

And a statue of this guy hanging with his gullfriends, the flounder of a beloved local restaurant.

There's tons of restaurants, but they've also thoughtfully put out these big hunks of wood for any visiting tourist-Beavers.

For the last few years if a Beaver wanted some Wiener, she had to cross a gaping chasm here...

But now it's mostly finished, just in time for tourist season.

Nice wide sidewalk for summer strolls has glass blocks in it...

I'm told they serve some purpose, but I know the ones in Pioneer Square were for upskirt viewing.

But down there is the main part...they call it a sea-wall.

It's really not much to look at, but we paid a bundle for it

It keeps all the restaurants, shops, and tourists from tumbling into Elliot Bay.

The old one dated back to the late 1800's when Miners actually landed here...and left for the Alaska Gold Rush.

There are places for people to park cars for the first time in several years.

Of course, when the big concrete thing back there comes down the street will be clogged by people avoiding tunnel-tolls.

Even on a crappy day like this, the tourists are here!

Nice of them to keep this not-so-old part for drunk people to hang out in.

It's done all the way to this stupid place that thinks Otters are cooler than Beavers.

Almost to the place where Led Zeppelin had fun with a mudshark!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!