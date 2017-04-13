Sarah’s Beer of the Week 04.13.17

April 13, 2017 5:45 AM
For my beer outing this week Matt and I went to Ballard Beer Company.  This is a pretty great bottle shop and tap room.  They have a lot of beers on tap, and tons of it local.  In addition to the stellar tap list, they have oodles of beer in bottles and cans to buy to take home.  It’s a cool space, lots of people with dogs, playing games, and of course drinking beer.  I had the Matchless IPA from Matchless Brewing out of Tumwater.  Matt went with Evil Twin Imperial Stout.  The Matchless IPA is a standard brew, and I don’t mean that as a bad thing.  This is a really good PNW IPA.  Which is exactly what I was craving.  Matt’s Evil Twin is more of a meltyourfaceoff kind of beer, clocking in at 11.5% ABV.  Chock full of flavor, and pretty outstanding for an Imperial Stout.  I’m looking forward to going back since i know Ballard Beer Company is going to have something fun and interesting on the menu each and every time!

