Birth of Buffalo Springfield, One Ed Weds A TV Babe, Other Ed Plays SNL: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]

Beatlemania reached another high point today in 1964, when two months after their Ed Sullivan Show appearance they set another chart record having 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, ranging from Can’t Buy Me Love at #1 to Love Me Do at #81.

A pretty good little rock show put on by New Musical Express magazine at London’s Wembley Empire pool tonight in 1965 with The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Tom Jones, The Animals, Herman’s Hermits, Freddie and the Dreamers, The Moody Blues, Them, The Seekers, Cilla Black, and Donovan, all playing their “poll winner’s show”.

Buffalo Springfield played live for the first time tonight in 1966 at the Troubadour nightclub in Hollywood.

Peter Green quit Fleetwood Mac today in 1970 while they were on tour in Germany. He’d run off to a hippie commune near Munich and eaten a whole lot of acid, and Mick Fleetwood had gone to fetch him and talk him into finishing the tour, which was almost over anyway. Green agreed, but afterward wouldn’t play guitar again for almost 10 years.

Eddie Van Halen married One Day At A Time star Valerie Bertinelli today in 1981. They’d met when she was back home in Shreveport LA, and her brother took her to see Van Halen 8 months earlier. They would divorce in 2005, but not before having little Wolfgang, who is now 26 and Van Halen’s bass player.

The musical guest on Saturday Night Live tonight in 1992 was a new band from Seattle called Pearl Jam.

Rock and Roll Birthdays

Bob Harris (OBE) is 71. He was a radio disc jockey and the host of The Old Grey Whistle Test, which ran on the BBC from 1971-1987 and is now one of the great sources for live performances by some of the greatest bands in rock history you can watch for free on YouTube.

4/11