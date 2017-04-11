Don Henley to Headline ‘Rock Getaway’ in Mexico this Fall

By Abby Hassler

Classic rock fans who love all-inclusive beach resorts will love the first-ever Rock Getaway festival at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Mexico. Headliners include Don Henley, Santana, Steve Miller Band, Foreigner and REO Speedwagon.

The inaugural Rock Getaway will redefine the traditional festival experience, combining luxury lifestyle with classic rock concerts. Guests can choose from 4, 7 and 11-day festival packages. Every package includes all-inclusive accommodations and admission to all concert events.

This way, guests can enjoy food from nine themed restaurants, premium bar service and outdoor excursions, all while listening to their favorite musicians.

The festival takes place from Oct. 26 through Nov. 5. Tickets go on sale April 17 at 7:00 a.m. ET.