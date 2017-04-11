See KZOK’s Paul at the Washington State Fair!

Are you ready for Monster Truck Mayhem?

Paul from the Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show is! So much so that he is going to be down at the Spring Fair at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup for the show!

Paul will be checking out the massive monster trucks before the show on April 21st from 6-8pm with the KZOK street team as well as all the awesome things the Spring Fair has to offer from delectable scones to thrilling rides!

Don’t forget that you too can feel the power of the monster trucks with rides on Friday from 2-6pm for only $8 and kids of all ages are welcome!

