The German rock group Scorpions is coming to the Tacoma Dome on September 30th with Megadeth and Nate & Spike want to send you to the show! Listen 2-6p to learn how you can win!

If Scorpions and Megadeth isn’t your thing (you’re missing out) then how about some hockey? From Monday through Thursday, Nate & Spike will giving away tickets to the Thunderbirds playoff game on April 14th against the Everett Silvertips!

Make sure you listen for all the details all week long!