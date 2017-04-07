Bon Jovi Reschedules Concerts Due to Illness

By Robyn Collins

Jon Bon Jovi has been fighting bronchitis since last weekend and now the illness has forced him to change his plans. Following doctor’s orders, Bon Jovi has canceled concerts that were scheduled for Madison Square Garden on Friday and Saturday. The shows will be postponed to next week, reports Billboard.

Related: Bon Jovi Song Used in Unity Video, Band Approves Message

“The decision was difficult to make, but made in the interest of delivering the full, powerhouse performance for which Bon Jovi is known,” said a band spokesperson.

Tickets purchased for Friday’s show will be honored on April 13, and Saturday’s tickets will be usable on April 15.