Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

We lost another another Seattle thing last week, but it’s not some long-loved bar, restaurant, or concert venue visited by thousands of music fans…in fact this thing had only been around since 2014 (You may remember Sarah’s Beaver visiting its debut), and as it turns out wasn’t really loved by much of anyone at all…
If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton at the White River Amphitheater Saturday August 5th….but wait, that’s not all!
You’ll also get a $50 Gift Certificate to Bop Street Records in Ballard!
As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!