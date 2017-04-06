Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

We lost another another Seattle thing last week, but it’s not some long-loved bar, restaurant, or concert venue visited by thousands of music fans…in fact this thing had only been around since 2014 (You may remember Sarah’s Beaver visiting its debut), and as it turns out wasn’t really loved by much of anyone at all…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton at the White River Amphitheater Saturday August 5th….but wait, that’s not all!

You’ll also get a $50 Gift Certificate to Bop Street Records in Ballard!

You'll recall I visited here when they put it in in 2014...

...Some of my co-workers were pissed it had taken away more parking spaces...don't see THAT changing much.

But the things that went into these slots? They're GONE!

It's worked in other cities...flat cities where it doesn't rain all the time.

The unloved things that went here are now in a warehouse, and will likely be sold to one of those flat places.

Our city government hates cars, and thought people would flock to them.

They didn't.

Fact is, most people who are going to ride bikes already have bikes...

Spike's particularly happy with his new one...he'll be telling you all about it soon!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!