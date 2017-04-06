Sarah’s beer of the Week 04.06.17

If you drink beer, or have ever walked down the beer aisle at the supermarket, you know Lagunitas. They have been on the craft beer scene since the early 90’s. Not only have they become one of the biggest, they remain one of the best. When it comes to IPA’s in particular, these guys have got it figured out. Lagunitas was born and raised in California, but have started to spread the love, including to Seattle! They opened a new tap room in Ballard, in the home of the late great Hilliards space. We decided to check it out this past weekend, and I’m so glad we did. They’ve made the space even bigger, there are tons of tables, a stage, and they’re working on outdoor space. Most importantly, they have a LOT of beer to choose from. They have the ‘standards’ but also some special brews, and fun new beers. I had a sampler filled with IPA’s, pales and a hef, and Matt had the High Westified Imperial Coffee Stout. All of it was super good. And the service was outstanding as well. We enjoyed our beers and played backgammon. Can’t wait to go back!

Having a taste

Fun tap list

IMG_0993

IMG_0992

IMG_0990

Lots to choose from

A thing of beauty

IMG_0989

Hello from Lagunitas!

The scene

Sarah and her sampler

Delicious

The scene