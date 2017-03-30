Where has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Another Seattle longtime landmark is being torn down this week…surprise! But this one was the scene of more than a few concerts by bands you hear on KZOK every day! Sarah’s Beaver went to have a look, and was surprised to learn there is a building inside the building!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a $100 gift card for The Bellevue Brewing Company, makers of the delicious KZOK Electric Citrus IPA, and the equally yummy but slightly more potent KZOK High Voltage Double IPA.

Really we don't know many people who are into "Opera"...

But people who are usually have a lot of money...and they've outgrown this place.

So they're taking over the space next door...once the site of concerts by tons of KZOK bands!

Lots of people sneaked into them from this side door...,

...Vanderpool remembers being kicked out through it at a Robin Trower show...with a $15 possession of a controlled substance ticket!

...and a Kinks show where some guys climbed scaffolding the first time the Opera house was remodeled...

...they got up on the roof and snuck in through the ceiling!

One of them fell through it onto the crowd!

Elvis Presley played here...so did Led Zeppelin and Vanilla Fudge the night of the "mudshark incident".

But the building goes back to 1927 when it was meant for Hockey...and other stuff.

They just pasted a new exterior over the top for the '62 World's Fair.

As you can see the old building was more ornate...it even had Gargoyles!

I'm sure the new one will fit in with the new modern style of butt-ugly boxes...

...somehow though I think rich people only pretend to like opera to impress their friends...

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!