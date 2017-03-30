Where has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

March 30, 2017 1:29 PM
Another Seattle longtime landmark is being torn down this week…surprise! But this one was the scene of more than a few concerts by bands you hear on KZOK every day! Sarah’s Beaver went to have a look, and was surprised to learn there is a building inside the building!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a $100 gift card for The Bellevue Brewing Company, makers of the delicious KZOK Electric Citrus IPA, and the equally yummy but slightly more potent KZOK High Voltage Double IPA.

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

