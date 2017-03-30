Sarah’s Beer of the Week 03.30.17

March 30, 2017 5:45 AM
Filed Under: Melvin Brewing, red papaya, Red Papaya ales and spirits, Sarah's Beer of the Week

I have found a new brewery that I have admittedly become a little obsessed with.  I had it for the first time at Red Papaya in Lower Queen Anne.  Now I’ve spotted it in bottle shops and at supermarkets.  Each time I see a new style, I feel compelled to buy it, because every beer is just that good.  Melvin Brewing out of Alpine, Wyoming.  Yup, Wyoming.  These guys are putting out some incredibly impressive brew.  When I first tried their double IPA I let out an audible sigh of pleasure.  A little embarrassing to do in public, but it’s that good.  Since then I’ve spotted cans of their IPA and Pale.  This beer is so dang tasty.  If you like hops and West Coast style beers you will love it as well.  If you see some Melvin, pick it up. All the day you’ll have good luck.

More from The Danny Bonaduce Show - 5:45-9am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
WATCH NOW
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live