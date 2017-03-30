Sarah’s Beer of the Week 03.30.17

I have found a new brewery that I have admittedly become a little obsessed with. I had it for the first time at Red Papaya in Lower Queen Anne. Now I’ve spotted it in bottle shops and at supermarkets. Each time I see a new style, I feel compelled to buy it, because every beer is just that good. Melvin Brewing out of Alpine, Wyoming. Yup, Wyoming. These guys are putting out some incredibly impressive brew. When I first tried their double IPA I let out an audible sigh of pleasure. A little embarrassing to do in public, but it’s that good. Since then I’ve spotted cans of their IPA and Pale. This beer is so dang tasty. If you like hops and West Coast style beers you will love it as well. If you see some Melvin, pick it up. All the day you’ll have good luck.

beer

This girl loves Melvin

Happy beer face

You must try Melvin Brewing!