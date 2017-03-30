Roger Daltrey, Other British Musicians Honored with Rolls-Royce Custom Cars

By Hayden Wright

Rolls-Royce is a British icon, and the luxury auto brand will pay tribute to The Who’s Roger Daltrey and other iconic British musicians with a line of custom vehicles. Some have already been completed (and are on display in London) while others are still in production. Interior and exterior details reference the legendary careers of rock stars, bands and icons like Dame Shirley Bassey. Editions of the Wraith model will salute these artists:

Roger Daltrey of The Who. “Design motifs on his The Who-inspired Wraith include the band’s famous ‘bullseye’ logo, adorning the face of the dashboard clock and stitched into the leather ‘waterfall’ between the two rear seats,” said the company in a press release. “The two copper door flights are engraved with famous lyrics from the band’s 1972 singles ‘Join Together’ and ‘I Can See for Miles’, from the 1967 album The Who Sell Out.” A second Who-inspired car will celebrate Tommy.

Sir Ray Davies of The Kinks. “Working with Rolls-Royce’s designers on this car has given me the chance to express some of the themes of the music The Kinks enjoyed performing for many years,” said Davies. “There were various elements of the car to work on and we had lots of opportunities to get creative with The Kinks-related themes. It was fun to create this unique collectors’ item and it’s gratifying to know that important charities will benefit.”

Sir George Martin a.k.a. the “Fifth Beatle.” The Beatles’ late producer will get a Rolls-Royce of his own, created in collaboration with his son. It will be engraved with details from the original handwritten arrangement for “Yesterday.”

Dame Shirley Bassey. “With three ‘007’ title songs to her name – Diamonds are Forever, Moonraker and the seminal Goldfinger – the rear leather waterfall is embroidered with a diamond, while the treadplates and Spirit of Ecstasy are fittingly finished in gold,” said Rolls-Royce.

Status Quo. “I very much look forward to working with Rolls-Royce’s designers to create a fitting tribute to Status Quo’s musical legacy and also to Rick Parfitt who had a lifelong love affair with luxury cars,” said Francis Rossi, the band’s lead singer and guitarist.

Ronnie Wood. Ronnie Wood’s solo career (beyond The Rolling Stones) will get its own tribute that includes lyrics to “I Gotta See” from his 2010 studio album I feel like Playing. Door flights are copper and his self-designed cover art for the album will appear in embroidery.

Proceeds from the vehicles will support charities each artist selects. They will be sold later this year.