Win a Cruise to Alaska from Holland America Line with Steve Slaton!

Have you ever wanted to get up close and personal with a gigantic glacier? Or watch hump-back whales breaching the surface while standing on the deck of a cruise ship? Well Steve Slaton has your chance to experience all of it and more!

Listen to Steve Slaton, weekdays from 10am-2pm on 102.5 KZOK, starting on April 3rd and going until the 28th for his daily trivia question. If you are caller 10 at 1-800-252-1025 when prompted and can give Slaton the correct answer, you will win an Alaskan Brewing Company Prize Pack consisting of 12 Alaskan Brewing Co. glasses and a wooden Alaskan Brewing Co sign!

You will then be entered to win the grand prize of a 7 day trip to Alaska courtesy of Holland America Line! You and a guest will enjoy an ocean-view stateroom all while soaking in the breath-taking natural beauty of Alaska! One grand prize winner will be chosen at the end of each week so chances of winning are high!

For more information about the cruise offered by Holland America Line, click here.

For official rules and regulations, click here.