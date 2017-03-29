Pearl Jam Celebrate Rock Hall Induction with Career Spanning ‘Alive’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

Pearl Jam are celebrating their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a video montage set to their iconic single “Alive.”

“I’ll ride the wave where it takes me. To celebrate Pearl Jam’s induction into the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame, I made this video to look back at the band’s first 25 years,” wrote band videographer Kevin Shuss. “Thanks guys! Can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The new video features footage from throughout the band’s career and features many of the special guests who have joined them on-stage over the years including Neil Young, Pete Townshend, Keith Richards and more.

Check out the full clip below.