Mick Beaned, Ringo Doubled, Wilsons Honor Wilson, Dr. Hook Gets The Cover Of The Rolling Stone:This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]

The Rolling Stones were playing Marseilles in the South of France tonight in 1966, and one fan liked them so much he threw his chair at Mick Jagger, which hit him in the head, requiring 8 stitches.

The Beatles were at Abbey Road today in 1967, working on their Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album. They put the finishing touches on Good Morning, Good Morning, then started in on With A Little Help From My Friends, with Ringo at the direction of George Martin singing his lead vocal almost exactly the same way twice. This “doubling” makes the vocal sound “fatter”, a technique still used to this day (see Seattle’s Mudhoney). The song at the time was still tentatively titled Bad Finger Boogie, a name they would later give to a band that signed to their Apple label, The Iveys, who would become Badfinger.

The Rolling Stones were back on the European continent tonight in 1967, playing Bremen Germany with fellow British band The Creation who had a hit there, and an Australian band The Easybeats, who sported George Young on guitar, the older brother of and record producer for AC/DC’s Malcolm and Angus.

Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show realized the prophecy in the Shel Silverstein lyrics they had turned into a song, when The Cover of The Rolling Stone got them the cover of Rolling Stone magazine today in 1973. According to the band, they really did buy 5 copies for their mothers.

Led Zeppelin achieved a milestone no band had, or has since today in 1973, when all 6 of their albums were in the Top 100 of the U.S. album charts.



Bob Dylan was impressed when he saw Dire Straits at the Roxy in Hollywood tonight in 1979. He met up with guitarist Mark Knopfler and drummer Pick Withers afterward, and asked them to play on his next album. They started in on Slow Train Coming at Alabama’s Muscle Shoals recording studio in May. Knopfler and Dylan still work together here and there, and Mark opened for Bob in the Key Arena four years ago.

Pink Floyd’s Dark side of the Moon hit it’s 303rd week on the U.S. album chart today in 1980, eclipsing the previous record set by Carole King’s Tapestry. It would stay there a total of 741 weeks, the best selling album of all time until it was knocked from that spot by Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson was honored in a 3-hour tribute at New York’s Radio City Music Hall tonight in 2001, with guest performances by Elton John, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Ann and Nancy Wilson (no relation) of Heart, The Go Go’s, Aimee Mann, Carly Simon, David Crosby, and Brian himself, who joined in on the last three songs.

Neil Young was in a hospital in New York today in 2005, being treated for a brain aneurysm. He’d first experienced blurred vision at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony a month earlier. He was 59 at the time, and recovered fully.

U2’s empathetic and charitable frontman Bono Vox was honored with a newly created title for the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire today in 2007 at a special ceremony in Dublin. The Royals created the Knight Commander (KBE) rank just for him because he is Irish, and not a citizen of the United Kingdom, so if you meet him you are NOT required to call him “Sir”.

Rock and Roll Birthdays

The Guess Who’s original lead singer, rhythm guitarist, and occasional songwriter, pianist and even drummer, Chad Allan is 74.

Singer, songwriter, keyboard player, and drummer John “Speedy” Keen would be 72. He shared a London flat with Pete Townsend in the early days of The Who, and worked as their chauffeur when they got big, and wrote the song Armenia City in the Sky for their Who Sell Out album, and the one hit song Something In The Air for the band Townsend created for him, Thunderclap Newman. He died of a heart attack in 2002.

Patty Donohue would be 61. She gained some fame as the frontwoman for Akron Ohio band The Waitresses, who had one of the more amusing hits of the “New Wave” part of the 80’s, and was later credited for “vocals and sarcasm” on an Alice Cooper record. Sadly she died of lung cancer at 40.

Jane’s Addiction frontman and creator of the Lollapalooza festival, Perry Farrell is 58.

3/29