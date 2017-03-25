KZOK Has Lost Its Voice

We lost a dear friend at KZOK this week, when our official “Voice of the Station” passed away, the man whose deep golden vocal cords you hear on our “sweepers” and “promos” and lots of other pre-recorded announcements, Mr. Beau Roberts. He’s also in recent years served in the same capacity at dozens of other radio stations in the U.S. and Canada. Here’s a quick sample…



…and he’s been doing it long enough that our audio production director Greg MacArthur was able to put together this “blooper reel”…

…but I knew him best as “Rockin’ Beau Roberts…Seattle’s Youngest DJ“…I think he was 30 or so when I joined the staff at the long-defunct KXRX in the late ’80s. He got that nickname at KISW, before most of that station’s heyday air staff left when its longtime Seattle owner sold out to the broadcasting wing of an insurance company, who promised to come in and start pee-testing employees (Slaton can tell you more about that). He was a few years older than me, but came from the same “mean streets of Bellevue” (Sammamish High, Hyak Jr. High…) I know the movie Dazed and Confused was filmed in Austin, TX, but there were more similarities than differences. Rock and Roll music as we know it changed a lot during that time. I remember watching Winger and Cinderella videos on MTV, then going out to Seattle nightclubs and seeing bands like Soundgarden, Nirvana, and Green River who I thought were more in line with the Beatles, Stones, Who, Kinks, Sabbath, Deep Purple, and Led Zeppelin I’d grown up on. This is way better than that! KXRX was widely regarded in the industry as a unique place where, as they say, “the inmates ran the asylum.” I started playing those bands late at night, but Beau, who saw the musical connection immediately, started playing this music on his earlier shift, which got it even more exposure. His support made a huge difference in helping this new era of music take off. He just loved good rock and roll, period. One of my most enduring memories is of him pounding on the counter in the studio, blasting his favorite band, AC/DC, or tossing the whiny new Smashing Pumpkins album aside and playing their older, much better stuff. One of the nicest people I’ve ever known, and I’m missing him hugely. –Scott Vanderpool

Back when I was first starting out in the biz, I was Beau’s intern. This was at KXRX on Elliott Avenue. I was going to school, cooking at Red Robin, and interning for free…very long days. And every night, for over a year, as soon as Beau arrived at work he would have me fetch his dinner. And for a year plus that man ate a Dicks Deluxe w/fries accompanied by a double-tall mocha from The Q(FC)…and not once did he offer to buy me a burger. I told him I would never let him forget it, which always generated a healthy laugh/hack from Beau. He taught me the ropes of FM radio, which I still use today. What a great man and another great homegrown DJ. He left me with many, many great memories. RIP My Friend… –Nate Connors

More pics and memories to come…