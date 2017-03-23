Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

March 23, 2017 12:15 PM
It’s not often that Sarah takes her Beaver out in public herself, usually it requires just the right combination of tasty libations, case in point the recent Whiskey Rocks! event at Safeco Field, when she over-functioned just enough to whip the Beav out in front of everyone, but forgot to take any pictures!
So another rare treat this week, well-lubricated Beaver-selfies instead of the usual tastefully composed but way less erotic “art school” Beaver-shots from our semi-professional photographer.  That’s right friends, this week The Beav went out without Vanderpool.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to Your Seattle Thunderbirds open a 7-game playoff series at home This Friday Night against the Tri-City Americans at the ShoWare Center in Kent!

But wait, that’s not all!

You’ll get a $50 Gift Card to the Bellevue Brewing Company, certainly enough KZOK Electric Citrus IPA to make you want to whip your own Beaver out!

 

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

 

