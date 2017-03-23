Sarah’s Beer of the Week 03.23.17

March 23, 2017 5:36 AM
Filed Under: Krampus Kranberry, Sarah's Beer of the Week, SunUp Brewing Co

I was lucky enough to make it to Mariners Spring Training in Phoenix this year.  Last weekend a group of us went to a game, and spent a fantastic time in and around Phoenix.  I absolutely have a ‘when in Rome’ attitude to beer drinking.  We made a trip to SunUp Brewing Company.  If you’re unfamiliar with a breweries offerings, as I was, a flight is always a great call.  SunUp has Stouts, IPA’s, Red, Brown, Blonde…what a great variety!  I loved the Pale Lager, and the Krampus Kranberry!  Very unique.  They also have a cool tap room.  If you make it to Phoenix, stop in for a cold one, you won’t regret it!

 

