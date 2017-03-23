Sarah’s Beer of the Week 03.23.17

I was lucky enough to make it to Mariners Spring Training in Phoenix this year. Last weekend a group of us went to a game, and spent a fantastic time in and around Phoenix. I absolutely have a ‘when in Rome’ attitude to beer drinking. We made a trip to SunUp Brewing Company. If you’re unfamiliar with a breweries offerings, as I was, a flight is always a great call. SunUp has Stouts, IPA’s, Red, Brown, Blonde…what a great variety! I loved the Pale Lager, and the Krampus Kranberry! Very unique. They also have a cool tap room. If you make it to Phoenix, stop in for a cold one, you won’t regret it!

Flight of tasty brew

Beer selfie

Great tap list

Yummy beer

Cool decor

Happy beer face