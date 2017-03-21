Win a Trip to Hot August Nights in Reno with Nate & Spike!

Nate and Spike want YOU to join them when they head down to Reno, Nevada for Hot August Nights!

Listen weekdays starting on March 23rd through March 31 from 2pm-6pm for Nate and Spike to give out clues to a famous car in music, movies or television. If you know the answer, call 1-800-252-1025 when prompted and tell Nate & Spike the answer and you will win tickets to NW Rodorama, April 1st and 2nd at the Washington State Fair Events Showplex in Puyallup!

You will also be automatically qualified to win the grand prize of a three night trip WITH Nate and Spike to Reno, Nevada to attend Hot August Nights from August 10th through the 13th. The trip includes airfare from Seattle to Reno, accommodations at the Atlantis Hotel in Reno, dinner with Nate & Spike, transportation while in Reno, and tickets to Hot August Nights Car Show!

Didn’t get a chance to qualify for the trip on air? No need to worry! You can still enter for a chance to be a qualifier if you stop by the Lance Lambert Booth or the ticket counter at NW Rodorama on both Saturday and Sunday!