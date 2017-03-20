The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show Giveaways!

March 20, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Australian Pink FLoyd, Chateau St. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts, Moody Blues, Steve Winwood

Summer is getting closer which means that the Chateau St. Michelle Summer Concert Series is just around the corner! They have a great line-up for you this year and if you listen to the Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, weekdays from 5:45 until 9:15, you will get a chance to go with not one, or two, but THREE pairs of different tickets!

You will have the opportunity to see Steve Winwood on September 8th, Moody Blues on June 11th and Australian Pink Floyd on September 4th! Listen all week to win!

