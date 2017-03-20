Bob Dylan Announces North American Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

After announcing Triplicate, a new triple album of American standards, Bob Dylan will be extending his current tour plans to include the United States and Canada this summer.

Related: Listen to Bob Dylan’s Take On Sinatra

Dylan will be touring throughout Europe and the United Kingdom until May, but he returns Stateside for an additional two months on the road. He plays a series of dates in the northeast in June before heading to Canada on June 27th for another month of shows.

Tickets for all new dates go on sale March 24th. For more information, visit Dylan’s website. Check out the full list of dates below.

6/13-15 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

6/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

6/18 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

6/21 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

6/24 – Kingston, NY @ Hutton Brickyard

6/25 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

6/27 – Kingston, ON @ Rogers K-Rock Centre

6/29 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre

6/30 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell

7/2 – Barrie, ON @ Molson Centre

7/4 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

7/5 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

7/6 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

7/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

7/14 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

7/15 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place

7/17 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

7/18 – Medicine Hat, AB @ Canalta Centre

7/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

7/21 – Dawson Creek, BC @ Encanta Events Centre

7/22 – Prince George, BC @ CN Centre

7/24 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

7/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/27 – Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Never miss a tour date from Bob Dylan with Eventful.