Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

March 16, 2017 2:00 PM
Sarah’s Beaver has been here before, and though it’s been a vibrant part of the Seattle music and arts scene for some 12 years, sadly this place was relatively unknown until 2012, when something very very bad happened here. It’s owner has struggled to keep it open, but…well now it’s for sale.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Queen, with Doctor of Astrophysics, Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, and co-builder (with his father) of his own iconic “Red Special” electric guitar Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, and bass player John Deacon joined by American Idol star Adam Lambert standing in for the late Freddy Mercury…Saturday July 1st in the Key Arena!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

