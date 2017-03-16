Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver has been here before, and though it’s been a vibrant part of the Seattle music and arts scene for some 12 years, sadly this place was relatively unknown until 2012, when something very very bad happened here. It’s owner has struggled to keep it open, but…well now it’s for sale.

Lots of folks come here by bike...

...it takes it's name from a style of motorcycle from England on which Rockers rode from The Ace Cafe...

But lots of others come too...artsy fartsy types and musicians...

There's a tiny stage in there...but it's not open today.

Coffee...beer...food...and unpopular local original music mostly...

...and possibly a few ghosts!

See back in 2012 a nutter with a gun walked in...

...and shot 5 people...and then himself.

The owner said it wasn't 'til then he realized what his place had come to mean to the community...

He tried running a Kickstarter campaign to keep it open...

And it mostly worked...until now...

He's selling it...with hopes the buyer will keep it mostly as-is.

$135,000 gets you a beloved Seattle business...

...but not the building...you'll have to pay rent just like the guy in the back apartment.

But if you like hanging out with music types, there's a music shop next door.

And it comes fully stocked with Love.

