Sarah’s Beer of the Week 03.16.17

Some of the KZOK gang got together for a beer at Hooverville in SoDo. Hooverville has one of the best tap selections around, and the bartenders are always willing to give you suggestions or give you a taste. I was encouraged to try a beer from Jellyfish Brewing Company, in Georgetown. Having never heard of them, but that it was a local brew, of course I had to try it. Hooverville was pouring their Red Ale, which from what I was told, will be their flagship. I wasn’t sure about a red, since I’m a hophead, but this is a nicely hop forward beer. It’s smooth, refreshing, and has all the components you’re looking for in a beer. Perfect carbonation, no funky aftertaste, and all around yummy. I hear they’re eyeing a summer opening, which is fantastic news. If their first beer is any indication, I’ll be among the first in line to try out the rest! Cheers.
Sarah’s Beer of the Week 03.16.17March 16, 2017 5:45 AM
KZOK crew out for beers