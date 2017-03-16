Sarah’s Beer of the Week 03.16.17

Some of the KZOK gang got together for a beer at Hooverville in SoDo. Hooverville has one of the best tap selections around, and the bartenders are always willing to give you suggestions or give you a taste. I was encouraged to try a beer from Jellyfish Brewing Company, in Georgetown. Having never heard of them, but that it was a local brew, of course I had to try it. Hooverville was pouring their Red Ale, which from what I was told, will be their flagship. I wasn’t sure about a red, since I’m a hophead, but this is a nicely hop forward beer. It’s smooth, refreshing, and has all the components you’re looking for in a beer. Perfect carbonation, no funky aftertaste, and all around yummy. I hear they’re eyeing a summer opening, which is fantastic news. If their first beer is any indication, I’ll be among the first in line to try out the rest! Cheers.