Gregg Allman Cancels 2017 Tour

By Annie Reuter

Fans hoping to see Gregg Allman live this year will be disappointed to learn that the singer has canceled his entire 2017 tour. On Monday (March 13), Allman’s website posted about the cancellation but offered no explanation.

“It has been determined that Gregg will not be touring in 2017,” reads the website. “For those of you who purchased tickets for shows in June, contact the ticket outlet from where you purchased the tickets for a refund.”

The news comes months after Allman postponed a series of shows in November, December, and January due to a vocal injury. At that time, Allman also shared the news with fans via his website.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve had to do in a long, long, time,” he wrote. “I’ve been on the road for 45 years because I live to play music with my friends for my fans. As much as I hate it, it’s time for me to take some real time off to heal.”

“Not making a show is a really hard decision for me because I want to play so bad, but it’s also hard on my partners and fans who make plans to be with me,” he continued. “I never want to put anybody in a bad spot. I’m so grateful for the people that I work with and for the fans that come to my shows and I want to be at my best for all of them. That means I’m going to have to wait until I’m feeling really good, not just good enough like I have been. Good enough isn’t working for us all.”