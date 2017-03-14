British Invade Britain, Slowhand Drinks Too Much: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]

While the British were invading America, something happened back home that never had before. All of the Top 10 singles on the Limey charts today in 1964 were by English artists, and even more surprising, none of them were The Beatles: Cilla Black (the former coat-check girl at the Cavern Club in Liverpool), The Dave Clark Five, Billy J. Kramer and the Dakotas, The Bachelors, The Rolling Stones, The Hollies, The Searchers, The Merseybeats, Eden Kane, and Kathy Kirby.

The Beatles were done playing live or even “miming” to their songs on TV, but they did provide a “promotional film” for their song Lady Madonna that aired on the BBC’s Top of the Pops tonight in 1968. George Harrison would later remark with the advent of MTV that they had “invented rock videos”. Sadly Michael Jackson bought the rights to it, his heirs sold it to Sony, and we can’t see all of it on the interwebs.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience were the musical guests on the Dutch TV show Fan Club tonight in 1969.

Eric Clapton was in the hospital with bleeding ulcers from heavy drinking today in 1981. He’d be back 5 weeks later after crashing his car. Eric’s quit drinking, but not driving.

Metallica played their first-ever live show at the Radio City nightclub in Anaheim California tonight in 1982.

R.E.M. played the first of two “secret” shows at the Borderline Club in London under the assumed name Bingo Hand Job tonight in 1992.

Peter Blake, the artist who had designed The Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s Lonley Hearts Club Band album cover, sued Apple Corps Ltd. today in 2001. He’d been paid just £200 (about $340) for his work, and wanted a bigger piece of the pie.

Rock and Roll Birthdays

Seattle’s own Quincy Jones is 84. His family moved to Bremerton for his dad’s wartime job at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard when he was 10. He started out as a teenager playing jazz in Seattle nightclubs where he met Ray Charles, who’d moved here from his native Florida to get as far away from there as possible, and later became one of Hollywood’s most sought-after record producers, most famous for his work with Michael Jackson. He’s won 28 Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Quincy’s younger brother Lloyd was an engineer for KOMO-TV until his death in 1998.



Jim Pons, bass player with The Turtles is 74. He joined Turtles singers Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan (who now lives in Bellevue) in Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention, then went on to a career as the film and video director for The New York Jets.



Chicago saxophone player Walter Parazaider is 72. Their three-piece horn section and keyboard player Robert Lamm are the only original members of the band left, though it was the original lineup of the band inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

3/14