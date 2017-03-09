Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

March 9, 2017 1:08 PM
You don’t often hear her on our little morning show, mostly because she doesn’t have vocal chords and all, and can’t really contribute to the conversation other than the occasional wood-chewing noises and high pitched danger-squeal…but Sarah’s Beaver hears Danny Bonaduce talk about this a lot. Or the lack of it to be specific, so when KZOK Receptionist-To-The-Stars Veronica offered to take her along on a recent trip down South, she thought she’d go have a look.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton at the White River Amphitheater Saturday August 5th!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

