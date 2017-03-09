Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

You don’t often hear her on our little morning show, mostly because she doesn’t have vocal chords and all, and can’t really contribute to the conversation other than the occasional wood-chewing noises and high pitched danger-squeal…but Sarah’s Beaver hears Danny Bonaduce talk about this a lot. Or the lack of it to be specific, so when KZOK Receptionist-To-The-Stars Veronica offered to take her along on a recent trip down South, she thought she’d go have a look.

This place isn't in China, but it is Chinese. (Photos by Veronica Hacker/Scotty Images)

The Oscars are in there tonight...and someone is going to screw up the ending!

Out front they have movie stars sign the concrete...

...and folks from TV shows...like this one that was LESS POPULAR than Danny's back in the day!

Out on the sidewalk there are stars...for movie stars...

...and Movie Stars who now do TV commercials pimping ugly luxury cars...

...and rock stars we play on KZOK...

They honor TV stars with 'em too.

They even give them to fake critters.

Even critters who can't talk and destroy cities! Why not Danny?!?

They honored a guy Danny went to High School with...

This guy died last year, he started out managing John Denver. Big deal.

They don't seem to have a problem with people from Seattle.

For the love of god, they even give them to radio personalities! Give one to Danny, you @&*#@$!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!