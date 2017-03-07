Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Says We Don’t Need Donald Trump’s Wall

By Amanda Wicks

Members of Metallica have been outspoken about Donald Trump in the past, so it comes as no surprise that some of them don’t look favorably on his proposed wall between the United States and Mexico.

Ahead of the band’s three-night stint in Mexico City, Lars Ulrich sat down with Paola Rojas from Las Estrellas network and discussed the wall when asked his thoughts. “I think we need to bring people together,” he said.

Ulrich added that music has a uniting force and building a wall would only be a divisive maneuver. “Metallica travels all over the world, and through music we try to bring people together,” he explained. “Whether we’re in Mexico or whether we’re in Asia or whether we’re in Europe or whatever, we encourage as many different people from as many different backgrounds to come together and share music and life and culture and all these experiences. And so, being one Danish guy, being asked an opinion, I don’t think any walls are necessary, and I think that, increasingly, as far as Metallica traveling all over this beautiful planet, we break down barriers with music.”