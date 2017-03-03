This is How Metallica & Lady Gaga’s GRAMMY Performance Should Have Sounded

By Radio.com Staff

Metallica have released video footage from their 59th GRAMMYs dress rehearsal with Lady Gaga to show fans how the performance should have sounded before James Hetfield’s mic cable was accidentally unplugged by a stagehand.

The band posted video today showing the band performing with Gaga in front of thousands of empty Staples Center seats. As fans will hear, the rehearsal audio was flawless. They posted the following note:

Perhaps you’ve heard by now that we experienced a slight bit of a technical difficulty when we hit the stage at the Grammy Awards with Lady Gaga a little over a week ago … hmm, would that qualify as an understatement?!? For those of you who missed it, we’ve posted the live broadcast version here. We’ve had so many of you ask and wonder “what if,” so we thought it might be fun to also share with you what happened just a few hours earlier that day at the dress rehearsal with all cylinders firing just right. Collaborating, hanging and performing with Gaga was easily one of the most exciting, inspiring and enjoyable experiences of our career – she BRINGS IT every single time!! All we have to say is that we absolutely cannot wait until next time!

