Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

March 2, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Aerosmith, Beaver Shots, Castor Canadensis, North American Beaver, Steven Tyler, The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show, Washington State Fair, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?

If you know anything about Beavers, you know we like to swim. And we’re really very good at it, coming equipped with big flat tails we use like a frickin’ fish. So we’re always amused when humans think they’re good at it. Mostly, they suck. Certainly some are better than others, and the best are gathering this week from all over the Western U.S. at a big event here in the Puget Sound area.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler at his solo show at the Washington State (Puyallup) Fair Sunday Zeptember 3rd!

 

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

