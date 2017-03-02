Sarah’s Beer of the Week 03.02.17

I sat down (with a beer) to write up my beer of the week, and the memory card from my camera had been corrupted. Perhaps it’s kismet. Fate. Destiny. I really didn’t love the beer I had, and was dreading writing a negative review. I’ll always be honest with my reviews, as you’ve noticed, but…a lot of hard work and effort goes in to brewing and it’s not easy telling them it’s shite. So, the beer gods intervened. Instead of posting a pic of my current status (in PJ’s, watching hockey and drinking a Fremont Pale), I figured I’d go ‘Throwback Thursday’ stylee. See some oldies but goodies below!

Hop Nosh from Uinta in Utah

Mongoose IPA from Hale's

Queen Anne Beer Hall

NW Peaks in Ballard

Stoup Brewing in Ballard

Goodlife Brewing out Bend OR

Veltins at Red Papaya in QA

Bad Jimmy's in Fremont