Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Mariners spring training is just getting underway, and it’s coming up on that most dismal time of the yearly sports calendar. “March Madness” is a favorite of radio industry sales forces nationwide, alumni of Universities in dark dismal places where a warm basketball arena is the only place to gather this time of year, sports junkies suffering football withdrawal, and really nobody else…but this year’s crop may be of more interest to residents of the Pacific Northwest…don’t look now, but one of our teams currently has the #1 seed going into the NCAA tournament! And it’s not the Huskies or Cougars! So Sarah went to a game last weekend, and though the school is run by the Roman Catholic Society of Jesus, got all liquored up and whipped her Beaver out for all to see!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Ann Wilson of Seattle’s own Heart play the historic Moore Theater Wednesday March 8th!

Madison Middle School in West Seattle uses this same Mascot drawing. it's used by nearly every team called Bulldogs in the country

Almost none of them have a cheerleading squad this athletic. GOOOOooooo TEAM!

One needs to get one's courage up when showing one's Beaver in public!

The alum players and coaches are out...Kelly Olynyk there plays for the Celtics now!

For a small Jesuit college in a remote part of the nation's NW corner, these guys have been a hoop powerhouse for years!

This year they've been on top of the AP Top 25 and USA Today coaches poll most of the season.

I love this part where they do the Pearl Jam album cover pose...or did Pearl Jam get it from them? (Beaver-Selfies by Sarah)

Interestingly no one calls them Bulldogs...they say "Go Zags!"

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!