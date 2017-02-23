Sarah’s Beer of the Week 02.23.17

Our friend and fellow beer lover Edgar gave us a bottle of beer to share this week. It’s a beer that he thought was a perfect winter brew. It’s Murder of Crows from Skookum Brewery in Arlington, WA. This beer comes in an ominous dark bottle with a black label. It’s an ‘Imperial Stout aged on Seasonal Oak’. Wow! And it’s big, at 9% ABV. Perfect flavor profile and booze content for winter! We poured it into tulip glasses, and I must say, the smell was wonderful and full. Lots of aromas, and not too heavy on the oak. Sometimes the oaky and smokey can overpower, but not the case here. There is licorice, caramel and malt coming through. I thought the flavor might be too overpowering, but it’s not. A lot going on, but not something that melts your face off. If you like an imperial stout, or are looking for something to mix it up in the beer department, give this a try. And if you live around there, stop by their tasting room as it looks pretty cool. I’m looking forward to trying their Brown and Hairy and Brown and Scary beers next.

Happy beer face

Good stuff in here!

Murder of Crows from Skookum Brewery

Trying to make a scary murder of crows face