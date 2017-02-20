Steven Tyler is Coming to the Washington State Fair!

February 20, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Concert, Steven Tyler, Washington State Fair

The “Demon of Screamin” has been showing his softer side as of late but when he comes to the Washington State Fair on Sunday, September 3rd, expect him to bust out some of your favorite Aerosmith songs!

Want to go see Steven Tyler live? Well make sure you are listening to KZOK because we have your chance to win tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Sunday, February 25th!

Listen to Nate and Spike all week, Tuesday through Friday, and if you are lucky, you could win a pair of tickets to the show!

