Nancy’s Boots Go Walkin’, AC/DC’s Debut: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]

Frank Sinatra’s shagadelic oldest daughter Nancy was at #1 today in 1966 with These Boots Are Made For Walkin’. It was her only big hit, written and produced by Lee Hazlewood, with whom she would record several other songs that would become cult classics (Some Velvet Morning and Summer Wine in particular), which led to a brief reunion tour with Hazlewood of nightclubs (including Aerosmith’s Mama Kin’s in Boston) in the 90’s . Nancy would become synonymous with the go-go boot and miniskirt fashion of the mid-60’s, and also have a brief career as an actress, opposite Peter Fonda in The Wild Angels and Elvis Presley in Speedway. Urban legend says The King slept with the leading ladies in all of his movies, save one, later confirmed by Mary Tyler Moore, who said “I could have slept with Elvis! What was I thinking?

The Beatles were at Abbey Road today in 1967 recording John Lennon’s Being For The Benefit of Mr. Kite, an extremely psychedelic song for which all of the lyrics came from a 19th century circus poster he had found in an antique shop while on break from filming a “music video” for Strawberry Fields Forever at the end of January.

Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash were at CBS Studios in Nashville today in 1969, recording Girl From The North Country together for Bob’s Nashville Skyline album.

Johnny Cash had his own television show by 1971, and his musical guest on tonight’s Johnny Cash Show was an American singer-songwriter who’d signed to The Beatles Apple Corps label, James Taylor.

Los Angeles radio station KDAY played two tracks from the upcoming Rolling Stones album Exile on Main Street non-stop for 24 hours today in 1972. The album wasn’t released until May, and the station got a cease-and-desist order from Rolling Stones Records, but they claimed they had no idea the tapes were stolen from producer Jimmy Miller’s house.

AC/DC released their first album High Voltage at home in Australia today in 1975. They would put out another Aussie-only record, T.N.T., before both were combined for an international release a little over a year later.

Former Deep Purple singer now with L.A. band Whitesnake, David Coverdale, married his girlfriend Tawny Kitaen today in 1989. She was a fixture in the Hollywood glam/buttrock scene, whose legs had been featured on a Ratt album cover and appeared in Whitesnake’s Here I Go Again video. David and Tawny would divorce two years later, by 1997 she was married to California Angels and Cleveland Indians pitcher Chuck Finley, but that marriage ended in divorce after she was arrested for domestic violence after repeatedly kicking him in the head wearing high-heeled shoes while he was driving.

Paul Allen picked up some additional items for his Experience Music Project museum (the name changed in 2016 to “MoPop“, for Museum of Popular Culture) here in Seattle today in 2005, when a ’65 Fender Stratocaster, some hand-written lyrics, and a signed 7″ single of Hey Joe from the personal collection of Jimi Hendrix went on the auction block in London. All are featured in the “Hendrix in London” exhibit at the EMP. Paul has added Duane Allman’s Gibson Les Paul, giving him both guitars used on Layla, and promises more iconic axes well be shown this year.

Rock and Roll Birthdays

Singer Bobby Lewis, who had a 7 week #1 hit with Tossin’ and Turnin’ in 1961 is either 86 or 91 depending on who you ask.

Taylor Hawkins is 45. Mostly known as the drummer who took over for one of the best of recent years, Dave Grohl of Nirvana, when he moved to guitar in his band The Foo Fighters. Hawkins also plays guitar and sings, and was recently cast in the role of a young Iggy Pop in the movie about the Greenwich Village nightclub called CBGB. He was photographed after 2016’s Grammy awards along with the rest of the Dave Grohl posse, including Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear, and occasional hanger on Sir Paul McCartney, being denied entry to a swanky after-show party.



Green Day guitarist, songwriter, and frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is 45, and while they are a perfectly serviceable Clashish punk band with some catchy songs, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, before more recent inductees Cheap Trick, Deep Purple, Yes, or Chicago. Hello, Cleveland?

2/17