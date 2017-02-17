Kid Rock & Ted Nugent Running for Senate?

By Tim Staskiewicz

We’ve certainly seen some rock stars get really political over the past year, whether they’ve spoken out about our current president, Donald Trump, or offered messages of support and endorsement.

Now it appears at least two rock & roll artists may be looking to take it a step further and possibly run for federal office, both from the state of Michigan.

First, during the Michigan Republican Party convention last weekend, Kid Rock’s name – his real one, Robert Richie – was kicked around as a potential candidate to face incumbent U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

While there has been no official word from Kid Rock on the rumors, he was a Mitt Romney supporter early on in the last election, switching to Donald Trump after the Republican Primary.

“I tend to vote Republican, but I don’t like the hardcore views on either side and I’m not in bed with anybody,” he told Rolling Stone back in 2013. “I’d probably be more Libertarian, but I’m a firm believer you have to pick a side.”

An article from the blog West Michigan Politics calls Kid Rock’s candidacy “more of a dream than a reality,” but offered up another thought, rocker Ted Nugent.

“Nugent needs no explanation of his career, and he recently campaigned for Donald Trump in Michigan last fall, with stops in Sterling Heights and Grand Rapids, Brandon Hall writes on West Michigan Politics. “He reportedly came very close to running for Governor against Jennifer Granholm in 2006, but did not end up pursuing a campaign.”

Hall’s endorsement caught the attention of Nugent himself.

“If these GOP sonsabitches don’t get it right this time I will come charging in as the ultimate WE THE P—– OFF PEOPLE Mr FixIt Consitutional firebreathing s–-kicker candidate from hell! ” Nugent posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

“I’m always very interested in making my country and the great state of Michigan great again and there is nothing I wouldn’t do to help in any way I possibly can,” Nugent clarified in an interview with The Daily Caller on Thursday.

Should the rocker officially decide to run, he’s already got a slogan in mind: “Make Michigan, Michigan again.”