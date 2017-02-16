Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

February 16, 2017 1:34 PM
It’s happening to a lot of folks around here lately…they’re coming to finally accept the fact that their Seahawks, Huskies, and Cougars didn’t make it, and football season is over until next fall. And now they have to find something to do on weekends, which for Busy Beavers usually means…all those home improvement projects they’ve been blowing off all winter!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of V.I.P. tickets to Whiskey Rocks!, Saturday March 4th at the Safeco Field Terrace Club*

But wait, that’s not all!

You’ll also get a pair of tickets to see The Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton at the White River Amphitheater, Saturday August 5th!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

*Kids! Whiskey Rocks! is a celebration of adult libations…Sure, some of you are old enough to join the Army and fight for your country and all, but sometime shortly after 1980 President Reagan decided that none of the devil’s liquor shall touch your lips until you are 21 years of age in every state in the country, so you’ll need I.D. proof. We don’t make the rules! Write your congressman!

