Sarah’s Beer of the Week 02.16.17

Founders Brewing Company is a brewery out of Michigan. While I’ve been to Detroit, MI not a place I spend much time. I did, however, get to enjoy beer from Founders when Danny and I lived in Philly. I was at Chuck’s Hop Shop a few weeks ago, and they had just announced Founders would be available here in WA. Huzzah! These guys are brewing some really good stuff. I got a bottle of their Backwoods Bastard, which is a barrel aged beer. C’mon now, winter in Seattle just begs for barrel aged brews. This is a serious beer, really made for chilling out (or getting warmed up) on a cold winter night. It’s 11.2% ABV, so sipping is encouraged. Despite it’s high ABV, it doesn’t feel hot on the tongue. It is super complex, with tons of amazing flavors. It’s a scotch ale, aged in oak bourbon barrels. Because of that, some of the flavors are self explanatory. Other flavors that come through are vanilla, cocoa, fruits, and a little smoke. It’s sort of like an adults only dessert in a glass. Although, I did see that once in a restaurant and the shapes of that dessert made me blush. Anyway, celebrate the fact that Founders is available here, they’re making some great brews. Plenty of IPA’s, a porter, scotch ale and more. Cheers!

founders-brewing Founders Brewing

a-rare-sunny-winter-day-in-seattle A rare sunny winter day in Seattle

that-is-one-ugly-dude-on-the-bottle That is one ugly dude on the bottle

founders-and-the-space-needle Founders and the Space Needle

happy-beer-face Happy beer face