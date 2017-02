Part of their Summer Concert Series, John Mellencamp will make a stop at Marymoor Park in Redmond on June 8th with special guest Emmylou Harris for his Sad Clowns and Hillbillies Tour!

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24th at 10am but if you pay attention, you might find that we have a special presale code for you Hillbillies out there…