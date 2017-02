Are you ready for another FREE CONCERT FRIDAY!

This Friday, we have your chance to win tickets to see the Steve Miller Band with special guest, Peter Frampton!

They will be rocking the White River Amphitheater on Saturday August 5th and to win tickets to the show, all you need to do is listen for the Woodstock Guy and when you hear him, be caller 10 at (206) 421-1025 or 1-800-252-1025!

Good luck!