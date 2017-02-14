Carlos Santana Clarifies Beyoncé Comments

Carlos Santana has issued a statement regarding controversial comments he made regarding Beyoncé.

Santana got into hot water when he insinuated Queen Bey lost to Adele at the GRAMMYs because she couldn’t sing.

“I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia & New Zealand,” he wrote.

“My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies [sic]. My comment about Beyoncé was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyoncé and her family all the best.”

See Santana’s full post below.

