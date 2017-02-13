Megadeth Accept GRAMMY While Metallica Music Plays

By Hayden Wright

Last night was a big night for Metallica—they performed a fiery (if technical issue-ridden) set with Lady Gaga and when the award for Best Metal Performance was announced, their classic “Master of Puppets” played. The awkward problem is that Metallica didn’t win the GRAMMY, Megadeth did for “Dystopia.” The house band’s slip-up brought back to mind the decades-old rift caused when Metallica co-founder Dave Mustaine was fired from the band.

Mustaine griped that Metallica booted him in 1983 for substance abuse and anger issues and he called the occurrence a “no warning, no second chance” situation. Over the years, writers, fans and interviewers have dissected the “feud,” so it’s a strange irony that Mustaine accepted his award while his old band’s music played.

“I’ve always seen Dave as someone who was just really, really sad, really angry, really frustrated about his situation with Metallica, and he never could let that go,” Metallica’s Kirk Hammett said on a podcast last year. “And, you know, I’ve always shown a lot of empathy for him, understanding that he was just pissed off. It’s the equivalent of the woman of your life leaving you.”

A GRAMMY win is sweet revenge, regardless of the walk-on music. And Mustaine accepted his award in stride. Watch the moment here: