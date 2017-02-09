Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver, like most folks in Seattle, is pretty proud of the loud noises some of our local musicians made back in the late 80’s and early 90’s. Before that, it seemed every band in America was from Los Angeles, and cared more about the size of their hair than the quality of their tuneage. Seattle bands changed all that, practically overnight it seemed. Another one of them is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April…but it occurred to her that one of them…really the first one of their era to be signed to a major-label recording contract…has been eligible for a while now and…nothing but crickets from the Rock Hall in Cleveland! They have a really cool band name that many in Seattle don’t know is an actual thing.

The band has been around since 1984

The singer played drums for half their set back then...then he would rip off his shirt and climb over the drum kit...to the delight of the females...he's quite hunky!

They added one of the best drummers in the world two years later...HE'S getting in the Rock Hall with his OTHER band in April.

The band's namesake is a year older than them.

It's this thing...out at the former Sand Point Naval Air Station...

Created by artist Douglas Hollis....

It makes noise...using the wind!

The noises are kind of like when you blow over the top of your beer bottle.

The "weather vanes" make sure the wind is coming from the right direction.

Of course the band is much louder...some would say...

...Louder Than Love! Which happens to be the name of their second album.

